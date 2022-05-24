Kiran Kumar sentenced to 10 years’ RI in Vismaya case

Additional sessions court also imposes a fine of ₹12.55 lakh on the convict

Kiran Kumar, who was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in Vismaya case, brought out of the court on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

The Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment to Kiran Kumar, holding him guilty of dowry harassment leading to the suicide of his wife Vismaya.

The accused will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years for committing the offence under Section 304 (B) of the Indian Penal Code for dowry death while he will have to serve six years’ of rigorous imprisonment under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and pay a fine of ₹2 lakh. The default of payment will lead to rigorous imprisonment for six more months.

Under Section 498 (A) (matrimonial cruelty for dowry), he was given a sentence of two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 and default of payment will lead to imprisonment for a further period of three months.

Kiran Kumar was also awarded rigorous imprisonment for six and one years along with a fine ₹10 lakh and ₹5,000 under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Default of payment will lead to imprisonment for 18 months and 15 days respectively.

Announcing the quantum of punishment, Judge K.N. Sujith said the term sentences would run concurrently and ₹2 lakh from the total penalty of ₹12.55 lakh would be paid as compensation to Vismaya’s parents.

Kiran Kumar pleaded for leniency saying he was the sole support of his elderly and ailing parents. The defence counsel requested for a lesser punishment citing the young age and the lack of criminal history of the convict.

The prosecution argued that the case was not against an individual but against the system of dowry and Vismaya was subjected to brutal torture. The prosecution pointed out that the accused, who is an educated government servant, showed no remorse.

Special Public Prosecutor G.Mohanraj argued that a lesser punishment would convey a wrong message since it was a case that had grabbed national attention.

Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair said he was satisfied with the verdict that would send a strong message to society. Her mother said that they were expecting life term and would appeal to a higher court.

They reiterated that more persons other than Kiran Kumar were involved in the case and they would try their best to bring them before the law.