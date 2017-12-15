KIP graft: six convicted for graft

Thiruvananthapuram:
An anti-corruption court here on Friday convicted five government engineers and a private contractor for graft in the execution of a segment of the Kallada irrigation project.
Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs2 lakh each.
Those found guilty are Vidhyadharan, Abdul Hameed, P. T. Thomas, Muraleedharan, Narayanan and contractor Ismail.
The prosecution case was that the accused had caused a pecuniary loss of Rs3.7 lakh to the government by allocating more money than the tender amount to execute the work.
DySP Rajasekhara Pillai chargesheeted the case.
EOM / G ANAND
