Kin of wild elephant attacks in Munnar await compensation

February 11, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
A wild tusker locally known as Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal near Munnar.

A wild tusker locally known as Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal near Munnar. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

Forty-two days into the new year, wild elephant attacks under the Munnar forest division have already claimed three lives. However, the families of the victims are yet to receive full compensation.

On January 8, Parimalam, 48, a woman plantation worker, was killed in a wild elephant attack in Panniyar, near Santhanpara. On January 22, K. Palraj, 79, of Coimbatore, was trampled to death by a single tusk wild elephant near a wedding reception venue at Thenmala, near Gundumala, in Munnar. On January 26, Soundarajan, 68, a farmer, who was attacked by a wild elephant, died at Theni Hospital while undergoing treatment. After the incidents, the Forest department provided ₹50,000 as primary compensation. But the families are yet to receive ₹9,50,000 out of the ₹10 lakh fixed as total compensation.

Mohanan, the husband of Parimalam, said his wife was killed by a wild elephant when she was on her way to work. “My family stays in a Layam estate (cluster house) at Panniyar. My wife’s job was a major source of our family income. We had submitted documents before the Forest department but are yet to receive the full compensation amount,” said Mr. Mohanan.

According to sources, the Forest department is facing a severe shortage of funds. In Munnar Forest Division alone, nearly ₹1 crore is pending as compensation amount to wild animal attack victims and for crop loss cases. “There have been instances of tiger attacks on cattle but the department is unable to compensate the affected farmers due to paucity of funds. In emergency cases, the officials arrange money from different sources to avoid clashes between the people and the authorities,” said a source.

The Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) director Thomson K. George termed the delay in compensating victims unethical. “The government should provide at least ₹5 lakh within 24 hours of the incident and the remaining amount immediately. Elephant attack victims are marginalized people, and most of them are plantation workers or farmers,” said Mr. George.

“The compensation amount for farm destruction by wild animals is meagre. KIFA plans to file civil cases to get proper compensation for crop loss,” he said.

However, Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that Paimalam’s relationship certificate was submitted last week and was forwarded for further action. “Relatives of Soundarajan have not yet submitted the relationship certificate. When submitting the certificates, the Forest department will provide compensation for human death cases at the earliest,” said Mr. Vegi.

