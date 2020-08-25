Kin of victims welcome verdict

The families of the Periya double murder case victims said they were happy with the High Court verdict.
Sathyanaryanan, father of Sharath Lal, and Krishnan, father of Kripesh, along with Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, were on a hunger strike since Monday to press their demand for a CBI inquiry. They called off their strike soon after the high court verdict.
“We are hopeful that with this, the actual culprits, including the real conspirators behind the murders, will be caught,” they said.
They questioned the government’s intention, which went in appeal against the order of the single judge for a probe by the CBI in the case. It had also hired a prominent Supreme Court lawyer to appear in the case.
“If the government has nothing to hide why it was against the CBI probe,” they asked.
Mr. Unnithan said they would pursue their struggle until those involved in the crime were behind bars.
Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 22, and Sharath Lal, 22, were allegedly murdered by CPI(M) workers on February 17, 2019 at Periya in Kasaragod.
They were reportedly attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event.
