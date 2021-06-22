Kin of slain men to seek reinvestigation into murders

Issue re-emerges following spat between Pinarayi, Sudhakaran over political violence

Relatives of Nalppady Vasu and K. Nanu, who were killed in political violence, have demanded a reinvestigation into the murders.

The issue re-emerged following the public spat between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KPCC president K. Sudhakaran over the decades-old campus brawl between them durinig their college days and the political bloodshed in Kannur. Mr. Sudharakan made a statement referring to the murder of Nalppady Vasu and K. Nanu during a press conference in Kochi

Nalppady Rajan, brother of the victim, said that he would take legal action against Mr. Sudhakaran

He said that the family should get justice. “The perpetrator himself pleaded guilty. So, we hope that justice will be done,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said that minutes after Vasu’s killing, Mr. Sudhakaran had told a public meeting at Mattannur town that a man had been gunned down. Under Mr. Sudhakaran’s influence, former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had rejected his petition seeking further probe into the murder.

Mr. Rajan said the relative were looking into the possibility of reinvestigation into the murder that took place on March 4, 1993.

Meanwhile, A. Bhargavi, wife of K. Nanu, who was killed in an attack on a hotel, also demanded further probe into the incident and to arraign Mr. Sudhakaran as an accused.

Mr. Sudhakaran, referring to the murder, had said that Congress workers had killed Nanu by mistake. The victim was killed on June 13, 1992, when Mr. Sudharakan was the Kannur District Congress Committee president.

Ms. Bhargavi said that his statement was his confession of guilt.

"Though I had asked for further probe earlier, based on a local Congress leader Prashanth Babu’s statement, no action was initiated. However, now I will consult legal experts and decide on the future course," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sudhakaran said that he was not worried about the move as these cases had been already tried in courts.