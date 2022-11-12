KIMSHEALTH organising free diabetes medical camp

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 20:19 IST

KIMSHEALTH is organising a free Diabetes Mega Medical Camp on November 13, Sunday, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m., in connection with the World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14.

The camp will offer free diabetology and ophthalmology consultation, dental consultation, and dietician consultation, apart from free BP, blood sugar, and BMI tests. Those who need follow-up treatments will get significant concessions in rates and a 50% discount on HBA1c test rates as well till November 30. To pre-register, contact 9633999224.

