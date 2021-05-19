KIMS to set up FLTC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 23:05 IST

Multispeciality hospital KIMSHEALTH will collaborate with the State government to set up a COVID First Line Treatment Centre (FLTC) to treat patients exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and reduce the load on hospitals.

The FLTC will have doctors, nurses and access to other staff round the clock besides medicines, oxygen, ambulance and biomedical waste management. COVID patients will be treated in rooms set apart for the purpose. If the condition of a patient worsens, he/she will be immediately referred to a COVID treatment hospital. The availability of beds, admissions, discharges and cases referred will be promptly updated on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal, a release here said.

Advertising

Advertising