KIMS performs advanced endovascular intervention to correct brain aneurysm

March 28, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old patient who was detected to have a large aneurysm in the brain was saved using advanced endovascular interventions, avoiding complex surgical procedures at the KIMS-Health hospital here, a press release issued by the hospital on Tuesday said.

The patient, who was admitted with severe headache and nausea, was detected with a large aneurysm in the blood vessels to the brain, with indications that a rupture was imminent.

An advanced endovascular intervention led by Santhosh Joseph, senior consultant, Department of Neuro Interventional Radiology, was what saved the patient without the need for an open surgery.

An intrasaccular flow diverter – woven endobridge (WEB) – consisting of a self-expanding mesh ball implant along with a controller was placed in the brain. Inserted from the groin, the WEB was directed to the intracranial aneurysm sac through the arteries, thereby filling the aneurysm. This disrupts the blood flow to the aneurysm, keeping the flow intact within the parent vessel.

The patient should be able to resume normal life soon, the press release said.

