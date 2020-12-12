Kim Ki-duk remembered

MALAPPURAM

12 December 2020 22:11 IST

Rasmi Film Society here on Saturday commemorated South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk, who died on Friday following COVID-19 complications.

Expressing grief over the death of the famous filmmaker, Rasmi president and poet Manambur Rajanbabu said that the film society was blessed to have screened many of Kim Ki-duk’s films at Malappuram.

Rasmi secretary Anil K. Kurupan, V.M. Suresh Kumar, G.K. Rammohan, V.M. Manoj, and Haneef Rajaji spoke.

