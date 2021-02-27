Kim Ki-duk, Irfan Khan among 10 to be honoured at IFFK

Festival to be held from March 1 to 5

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2021 being held here from March 1 to 5 will pay tributes to 10 film personalities who died in recent months.

Foremost among them will be Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk. The others getting the tributes will be Argentine filmmaker Fernando Solanas; Indian actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Anil Nedumangad; costume designer Bhanu Athaiya; cinematographer K. Ramachandra Babu; directors Shanavas Naranipuzha and Sachy.

Kim Ki-duk’s famous 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring, which portrays the changing seasons through his trademark magical realism, will be screened in his honour. Solanas’s 1988 film Sur (The South), Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Shanavas Naranippuzha’s Kari will be screened. Anil Nedumangad has a solid role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The 1977 Tamil satirical film Agraharathil Kazhutai will be screened in honour of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu. He has worked in more than 125 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Arabic, and English. Satyajit Ray’s 1964 film Charulata will be screened in honour of Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Irfan Khan’s Qissa and Rishi Kapoor’s 2018 movie Mulk will be the tributes to them.

Marathi film Nagrik will be screened to pay homage to costume designer Bhanu Athaiya.

3 Lee Chang-dong films

The IFFK Palakkad edition will host South Korean director Lee Chang-dong’s three suspense films: Burning (2018), Oasis (2002), and Poetry (2010). When Burning had an Oscar nomination, Oasis had won the Silver Lion Award for the Best Director at Venice International Film Festival, 2002. Poetry had won the Best Screenplay Award in 2010 Cannes Film Festival. They will be screened in the Retrospective section.

Burning is a mystery drama film based on the short story ‘Barn Burning’ by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Poetry tells the story of a suburban woman in her 60s who begins to develop an interest in poetry while struggling with Alzheimer’s disease and her irresponsible grandson.