Killed by the job

Inextricably linked to the memories of Koshy and Jessy about their brother N.Joy are images of him wading through powerful currents of water. Sitting inside Koshy’s house at Marayamuttom, on the outskirts of rural Thiruvananthapuram, Jessy remembers how he used to swim fearlessly in the Kudayal river near their home, when the water breached its banks in Kerala’s tropical monsoon. “To catch the driftwood and coconut that came with the floodwaters,” Koshy remembers, indicating the risks the family’s precarious financial situation forces them to take.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 13, the family woke up to television visuals of the Amayizhanjan Canal where Joy, 47, hired temporarily as a sanitation worker by a contractor for the Indian Railways, had gone missing. It was a morning of heavy rain, and on such days, the 15-kilometre-long canal, believed to have got its name because it “crawls slowly like a tortoise”, attains the raw power of all the stormwater gushing into it from various corners of Kerala’s capital city.

Joy, along with two other temporary workers, had gone to clean a 117 metre-long, tunnel section of the canal which passes under the rail lines, close to the Central Railway Station in Thiruvananthapuram. Joy slipped and was caught in the floodwaters. His fellow workers tried to rescue him initially with ropes, but their efforts were overpowered by the fierceness off the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next two days, the attention of the entire State was glued on this area, as Fire and Rescue Services personnel, scuba divers, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) searched the canal. The struggle of the scuba divers to wade through the mounds of solidified waste inside the constricted canal as well as fresh loads of waste that kept pouring in, gave people an idea of the risks that sanitation workers like Joy take.

Although equipped with oxygen masks and other safety equipment, the divers were taking almost the same risk as Joy, the sanitation worker, to earn a living. Forty-six hours after he went missing, his body, caught in a pile of waste, was spotted by contingent workers of the city Corporation.

In the past decade, there have been three such accidents across the State and five deaths. Two temporary workers died in Kozhikode in 2015; an autorickshaw driver who tried to rescue them also died. Two more temporary workers died in Kozhikode this year. Joy’s is the fifth preventable death. He lost his life to a job that can be outsourced to technology in a city where citizens still throw their garbage on to the street and into canals, despite a waste disposal system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cause and effect

Joy lived with his mother Melhi in a dilapidated, one-room house behind the one where his brother Koshy’s family lives. Koshy’s wife died less than two months ago, battling cancer. The family was still grieving for her when news of Joy’s accident came.

“Earlier, Joy and I used to work for sand-miners in the river waters. After it was banned, he took up odd jobs, including ragpicking. But, when he started cleaning drains, contractors would often hire him, because many are not willing to do such work. He was ready to swim in any kind of water,” says Koshy, adding again that he was a strong swimmer. Koshy says here, the swirling waste in the water probably had a role in his death.

Joy’s death led to a blame game with the State government and the city Corporation on one side and the Railways on the other. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh as well as Mayor Arya Rajendran blamed the Railways for not heeding repeated reminders from the government to clean up the section of the canal in its premises. Here, Corporation workers are not allowed, they said. They also blamed the Railways for not providing any protective gear to the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Railways and the Opposition parties, meanwhile, blamed the indiscriminate dumping of waste into the canal in the Corporation area and the civic body’s failed waste management strategies for the tragedy. While the government handed over a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family, the Railways are yet to announce any.

Citizenship off the road

Lost in this din were the voices of the thousands of sanitation workers who often work in unpredictable, hostile, unhygienic conditions. Lali S. took up sanitation work with the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation 10 years ago as a widow looking for a stable job to take care of her children. She begins her daily work in the Manacaud ward at 4 a.m., scrambling to clean up the main roads before the day’s rush begins.

“Every ward has a WhatsApp group, where we get regular updates on things to do, everything from clearing drains to burying dead cats or dogs found on the streets. If we are assigned to clean 1 km of a road, that would mean cleaning all the byroads and sometimes clearing the drains that run along them. But the toughest part is segregation of all the waste,” says Lali. She wishes people wouldn’t just throw everything on the roads and into canals without thinking about those who have to pick up after them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Haritha Karma Sena, formed in 2018 for doorstep collection of waste, now covers 86.6% of households across the State, the sanitation workers who do the hard job of cleaning up the streets say that dumping of waste on public roads and canals continues unabated. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has 1,100 permanent workers.

B. Kumar, a sanitation worker at the Sreekandeswaram circle in Kerala’s capital, recollects the struggle in removing sacks filled with different kinds of waste from canals and drying and segregating them. “Some of these sacks have soiled adult diapers filled with worms. Due to the kind of work we sometimes do, we usually have breakfast only after the cleaning work ends around noon,” says Kumar.

Though the Corporation’s sanitation workers get gum boots and gloves, many have skin issues or breathing-related complications. “A large number of sanitation workers end up with one disease or the other by the time they retire due to constant exposure to waste materials. Some of those who retire struggle with diseases like filariasis,” says V. Rajesh Kumar, a sanitation worker.

Earlier, contingent workers in local bodies were categorised into 20 categories, including sweepers, anti-mosquito workers, carpenters, and gardeners. In 2000, a government order was issued dividing them into two categories of skilled and unskilled workers.

This meant an expansion in the nature of duties of these workers. From cleaning up schools before the annual reopening to keeping the city clean round the clock during festivals like Attukal Pongala, a 10-day temple celebration, and carrying out fogging activities, their workload has increased.

“We end up doing a lot of things we are not used to or trained for. After the COVID-19 outbreak, I entered a mortuary for the first time in my life to help identify deadbodies for family members and then take them for cremation,” says S. Fathima Beevi, a sanitation worker.

In recent years, the area under municipalities has expanded with an increase in population, but new posts have not been created for sanitation workers in the past four decades, according to V.R. Vijayakumar, State general secretary of the Kerala Municipal Corporation Workers Federation (CITU).

“As per a Government order, medical checkups have to be done for sanitation workers every six months, but it has not been done in the past 2-3 years. Though a pay revision happened in 2016, the pay in hand is still low for the work that they do (Rs.21,000 with deductions),” he says.

Tech solutions

Though there have been debates on the need to use modern machinery to clean drains and canals and limit the duty of sanitation workers to cleaning up the streets, such machinery is yet to be widely used.

Bandicoot, the robot meant to replace manual scavenging, is being deployed at some places, but not to a scale enough to cover entire cities. Suction-cum-jetting machines to clear blocks in drains have been used in Kochi since last year, while the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Corporation have given orders for them.

Jiji Thomson, former Chief Secretary of Kerala, who led the Operation Anantha flood mitigation drive in the State capital in 2015, says that alternative methods to using humans in hazardous situations are the need of the hour.

“During operation Anantha, we used machinery like mini JCBs to clear the canals and drains. We managed to remove 700 truckloads of waste from canals. There is no need to send labourers into tunnels like the one Joy went into,” he says. Thomson further questions the State government for the lack of continuity for Operation Anantha, during which encroachments in the Amayizhanjan Canal were removed for several kilometres, easing the flow of water and reducing incidence of flood in many areas.

A day after Joy’s body was recovered, the Corporation’s night squad seized seven vehicles while they were being used to dump waste into the same canal. Despite appeals, warnings, and the existence of waste collection mechanisms, behavioural change is still a long way away.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.