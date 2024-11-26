Kilimanoor, Thiruvananthapuram North leading on second day of District School Arts Festival

Kilimanoor and Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district shared the top position on second day of the District School Arts Festival at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

Kilimanoor that was leading on Day 1 maintained its good showing and finished the second day with 480 points. Giving it company at the top of the leaderboard was Thiruvananthapuram North, also with 480 points. Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district was close behind with 476 points. Attingal was next with 472 points.

Among schools, Carmel Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, was ahead with 150 points. Much behind, in second position, was SK VHS, Nanniyode, Palode, with 99 points. The third position was taken by KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, Kilimanoor, with 94 points.

In a field dominated by girl contestants, Deva Sayooj S. of Government Girls VHSS, Pettah, grabbed the top spot in Bharatanatyam (upper primary). The Class VII student put up a brilliant performance, much to the appreciation of the audience. He also competed in the Kuchipudi event, with all his competitors being girls, and secured A grade and the second position. Harshan Sebastian Antony is Deva Sayooj’s guru.

Three months of training on the veena fetched Vydehi T.S. the top spot in the veena event. The higher secondary student of Carmel Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud, began training on the veena with the dream of taking part in the arts festival. Salil B.V., head of the music department at her school, is her guru. Her father P.L. Sujeer, Professor of Violin at Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music, offered words of encouragement.

The young talent was also part of the team that bagged the top spot in the group song event. She will also take part in the orchestra event on Wednesday. On Day 3 of the festival, the main events are folk dance, group dance, Vattapattu, Kolkali, drama, recitation, story-telling, group song, Vande Mataram, elocution, Koran recitation, skit, Poorakali, yakshaganam, and triple jazz.

