Kilikoottam summer camp from next month

March 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare will organise a summer vacation camp ‘Kilikoottam’ at its Thycaud headquarters here in the months of April and May.

The camp will function from April 3 to May 25. It will admit children from nursery to Plus Two. The first 300 children to register will get admission. The admission forms will be distributed from the council from Monday.

The theme of the camp is ‘An India suited for children.’ Acting, music, dance, painting, cinema, literature, origami, science and maths, magic, yoga, karate, interactions with special guests, and tours will be held as part of the camp.

 For details, call 0471 2324939, 2324932, 9847464613, council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said in a statement here on Saturday.

