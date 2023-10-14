KILE: Minister refutes nepotism in temporary appointments

October 14, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has denied allegations of nepotism in the row over the alleged regularisation of temporary appointments in the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE).

At a press meet here on Saturday, the Minister denied making any interventions to regularise the appointments of 11 temporary employees of the KILE.

Only because experienced hands were not available from employment exchanges were temporary appointments made. Referring specifically to the appointment of DYFI leader Soorya Heman, the Minister said she was a first-rank holder in journalism and was therefore qualified for the appointment, as were the 10 others. However, he could not elaborate on the selection procedure involved saying he did not know the details.

Taking issue with corruption and nepotism allegations being raised, Mr. Sivankutty said these were baseless. Only an order giving approval to the appointment of three KILE staff on contract and eight staff on daily wages since the time Congress leader Philip Thomas was chairman in 2013 had been issued.

The KILE executive director had sent a letter to employment exchange authorities twice underlining the vacancies to posts of faculty and publicity officer, but only when experienced hands could not be found were temporary appointments made.

KILE had 22 employees, including six permanent staff, three deputation staff, three contract staff, and 10 staff on daily wages. The sanctioned permanent employee strength was 10. Like in any government department, the head of the department could make temporary appointments when required on contract or daily wages here too.

As per a Finance department circular, temporary staff could continue only for two years. Any extension of appointment was possible only with government approval. The KILE director board had approved the letter seeking an extension of appointment and sent these to the government. Following this, those working as temporary staff for years had been allowed to continue. The government order only regularised the temporary appointment of staff working in KILE on consolidated pay, daily wages, and contract. An order issued by the Labour Secretary last month did not pertain to permanent appointments as reported. Reports of him [the Minister] giving preferential treatment to certain candidates were false, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Daily wage appointments had been regularised earlier too. People owing allegiance to DYFI, Youth Congress, and Yuva Morcha had been appointed earlier to temporary posts. The Finance department would raise routine objections on various issues, but a decision to retain people with long service was often taken as per conscience, he said.