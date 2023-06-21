KILE inks pact with International Labour Organisation

June 21, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) aimed at pedagogy in the field of labour relations. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty and Satoshi Sasaki, Officer in Charge/Deputy Director of the ILO, signed the MoU at a function held here on Wednesday.

Under the programme, a diploma course in Social Dialogue and Industrial Relations will be launched soon. The course emphasises the importance of effective communication, collaboration, and understanding in the workplace. Mr. Sivankutty said that the course was a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering harmonious relationships between employers and workers. He said it was the first time in the country that the ILO has entered into an MoU with a labour institute under a State government.

Workers’ welfare, rights

“Through this course, we seek to enhance the knowledge and skills of participants in the field of labour relations, equipping them with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the labor sector in Kerala. By providing relevant and up-to-date education and training, we aim to create a highly skilled workforce that can effectively address the challenges and opportunities in the world of work. It reinforces our commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, where the welfare and rights of workers are safeguarded. By aligning ourselves with the ILO, we are setting a precedent for other labour institutes in the country to collaborate with international organisations, fostering greater synergy and exchange of best practices,” he said.

The ILO also collaborated with the Labour department to organise a two-day workshop on Monday and Tuesday for select labour department officials in labour dispute resolution. Last month, the department and the ILO jointly organised an International Labour Conclave to generate ideas in the framing of schemes and policies to benefit workers.