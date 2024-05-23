KILA offers online course on waste management

The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) has launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) covering the entire range of the solid waste management programme being implemented across the State as part of the ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign. The free course, being conducted through the e-courses portal of KILA, is being made available to step up public awareness and community participation in the campaign.

The course is open to all who are interested in knowing more about the campaign and contributing to it. Voluntary workers, youth, students, professionals, members of community outfits, non-government organisations and resident associations can join. On completion of the course, certificates will be given to the participants.

The course content offers a thorough understanding about the unique features of the scientific, sustainable and inclusive waste management activities being undertaken at the local body-level. It also provides information on safety measures for those involved in waste processing activities and about the penal provisions against rule breachers.

The course has 22 sessions in all, with each one session of 30 minutes duration. Preliminary discussions are also on to make this course a part of the graduate programme in colleges across the State.

Participants can register for the course by logging onto KILA’s e-courses portal https://ecourses.kila.ac.inand then enrolling in it by registering for the MOOC. One can enrol for any of the course options by accessing the course list, selecting the intended course among the courses available in the ‘Courses’ option.

The content consists of videos of 15 to 30 minutes duration and quiz-mode questions and answers. Since these are recorded sessions, the participants can attend the course at their convenience.

The course also covers all waste management activities like collection, segregation, processing and recycling of solid waste at each local body level. The role of the Haritha Karma Sena and various state agencies concerned are also featured.