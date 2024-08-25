KILA develops methodology for local action plans for climate change

The imminent threat of climate change has widespread effect, impacting not only the environment but also the livelihoods of communities. Extreme weather events and natural calamities have direct consequences on people’s lives.

Building resilience at the local level is essential for coping with the impact of climate change. Recognising this urgency of addressing climate change at the grassroots level, the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, has developed a methodology for local action plans for climate change (LAPCCs).

“Local climate action tries to find tailor-made responses to the specific needs and vulnerabilities of each community and region. Risk index maps have been prepared for each local body for mitigation and adaptation to the challenges posed by climate change,” says S. Sreekumar, disaster risk management expert, KILA.

“Local climate action has been prepared with community participation and engagement, fostering a sense of responsibility at the local level. When local communities are included in decision-making, climate initiatives are more likely to be sustainable in the long run,” says Dr. Sreekumar.

Mitigation and adaptation interventions involve strengthening local infrastructure, diversifying livelihoods according to the specific scope of the area and building community skills to better handle and recover from climate-related challenges.

At present, LAPCCs are in progress in 265 local self-governments in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Idukki as a part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. They have formulated projects to combat the challenges posed by climate change, says Monish Jose, Assistant Professor, KILA, who is part of developing climate action tracking tools.

“The LAPCC methodology is designed to help local governments understand and tackle the effects of climate change in their areas. It provides them with detailed climate data, forecasts, and maps tailored to their specific needs. They also focus on extreme events and disasters, which are increasing in frequency due to climate change.”

The LAPCC stands as a testament to the local governance’s proactive approach to tackle environmental challenges. Technical assistance and secondary data will be provided by experts. By combining community insights with scientific data, it ensures that strategies are both well-informed and relevant to local contexts, he says.

This creates a bottom-up approach to addressing climate change, involving local people in identifying challenges, developing solutions suited to their specific needs, and prioritising actions based on their local impact.

KILA has held a series of training sessions and workshops to support the successful implementation of LAPCCs. The training focussed on building the capacity of local government officials and community leaders, providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to understand the complexities of climate change and its effects.

The training addressed key topics, including the fundamentals of climate change and its effects on agriculture, livestock, fisheries, forestry, health, and environment.

A geoportal is in the pipeline as part of the LAPCC initiative’s evolution facilitating easy dissemination and real-time updating of climate-related data.

The LAPCC initiative also opens avenues for local governments to access climate finance. The formulation and implementation of projects through LAPCCs can serve as a means for local bodies to tap into financial resources earmarked for climate-related initiatives, the experts say.