KIIFB to go ahead with quality tests, says Minister

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will not compromise on the tests conducted for ensuring the quality of civil works, Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac has said.

Replying to the discussions on the Kerala Appropriation Bill, 2019, in the Assembly on Monday, Dr.Isaac said that the board would seek explanation from the officers who fail to abide by the norms and will also stop works that are executed again without rectifying the lapses pointed out by the board personnel.

Public Works Minister G.Sudhakaran had come out against the chief technical officer of KIIFB and had accused him of throwing hurdles in executing civil works. Dr.Isaac was indirectly replying to the criticism of Mr.Sudhakaran against KIIFB.

The Opposition then said that the Minister should direct his reply to Mr.Sudhakaran and not to them.

Clearance given

Even after holding stringent quality tests, the board has given clearance for works to the tune of ₹43,000 crore, he said. No foul play will be allowed in the works taken up by KIIFB.

The government would make sure not to have constructions like the Palarivattom flyover. The board will not take up road works that do not have a width of 10 metres, he said.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan accused the government of spending funds in an extravagant manner. The government had spent ₹50 crore for its anniversary celebrations.

A sum of ₹ 5crore was spent for putting up hoardings in four districts and secured legal assistance for ₹86 lakh to avert a CBI probe into the Shuhaib murder, Mr.Radhakrishnan said.