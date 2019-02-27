KIIFB to fund 24 new infra projects

New 24 infrastructure projects estimated to cost ₹1,003.72 crore of various departments will be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The key projects that had got the nod include improvements to the Adoor- Anchal- Thumpamon- Kozhencherry road (₹103.30 crore), upgrading Ayoor- Anchal- Punalur road (₹123.37 crore), development of Alappuzha mobility hub phase I in KSRTC bus terminal (₹14.44 crore), water supply scheme in six panchayats and Chengannur municipality (₹188.68 crore) and Chathanoor drinking water project for ₹60 crore.

Construction of the district court complex at Thalaserry (₹50.14 crore), upgrading the ITI at Dhanuvachapuram, Chandanthope, Chengannur, Ettumannur, Kottayam, Kattapana, Chalakudy, Koyilandy, Kayyur and Malampuzha, shore protection work from Kollam beach to Thanni and sport facility centre at G.V. Raja centre of excellence at Menamkulam will get funds from the KIIFB.

The executive committee and governing board of the KIIFB that met here on Wednesday gave the nod for the 24 projects raising the approved projects to 533 at an estimated cost of ₹42,363 crore.

Of the approved projects, tender formalities had commenced for 238 works estimated to cost ₹9,928 crore. Already, works of 193 projects estimated to cost ₹7,893 crore had commenced in the State.