KIIFB tells HC that ED lacks jurisdiction to probe its affairs

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) reiterated before the Kerala High Court that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) lacked jurisdiction to conduct an investigation into the utilisation of funds mobilised by it through the floating of Masala bonds.

When the petitions filed by KIIFB and former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, challenging the summons issued by the ED, came up for hearing, counsel for KIIFB submitted that the ED cannot probe into the issue as no law gave permission for the ED into investigate into into its business dealings. In fact, only the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had the power to conduct an inspection into the alleged misutilisation of funds. The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) authorised only the RBI to carry out inspection at business establishments and not the ED.