KIIFB sanctions ₹96.25 crore for coastal highway project in Kozhikode district

March 02, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas informed that the fund would be used for land acquisition

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹96.26 crore for the development of two major stretches of the coastal highway in Kozhikode district. The highest amount of ₹86.25 crore was sanctioned for the development of BC Road-Kothi Beach stretch of the project.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohammed Riyas informed that the fund would be used for the acquisition of the required extend of land in the coastal area. He said ₹10.1 crore would be used for the development of Kadalundi Kadavu-Madathil Paadam stretch.

Public Works Department officials said the two stretches funded by the KIIFB were under the Beypore Assembly constituency. Land would be acquired in such a way to construct the road with 15.6 metre width, they said.

