KIIFB open to audit, says Isaac

Stringent norms have been laid to insulate the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board from corruption and nepotism and its accounts are open to the audit of the Comptroller and Auditor General, Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr.Isaac told reporters here on Wednesday that such safeguards had been incorporated in the light of the experiences of corrupt practices such as granting tender excess (additional sums for works than the original allocation) and revision of work estimates that were rampant under the previous United Democratic Front regime.

All income and expenditure of KIIFB were open to audit under Section 14 of the Comptroller and Auditor General Act, 1971. The Opposition insistence for CAG audit under Section 20 was imperative only when there was no other audit. KIIFB had appointed a statutory auditor and hence there was no scope for dual audit, he said.

Estimates of civil works were being prepared on the basis of Delhi Scheduled Rates since 2013 and the estimates for the civil works of the Transgrid project too were prepared in line with the same rates.

But installation of towers, drawing of lines and such works were being done as per the rates prepared by the Kerala State Electricity Board for the past 25 years. This had been in vogue in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and the same had been adopted for the Transgrid project too, he said.