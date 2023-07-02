KIIFB officials inspect alignment for Kallurikadavu bridge, approach road

July 02, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KANNUR

The much-awaited Kallurikadavu bridge, which will connect the two panchayats of Narath and Pappinesseri, will soon become a reality.

The officials of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) arrived as part of approving the alignment of the bridge and the approach road.

KIIFB Executive Director K.P. Purushothaman, KIIFB Assistant Project Manager P. Sriraj, and others visited the place.

Though an approval was received earlier, no further steps were taken. However, the project got a push with the intervention of MLA K.V. Sumesh, who made a submission in the legislature and got an assurance from the government.

Mr. Sumesh said that connecting the river banks on both sides of the Valapattanam river was a long pending demand of the people. This would also address the traffic towards Taliparmaba and Mayyil and reduce the congestion at Valapattinam and Pudiyatheru.

He said KIIFB has already sanctioned ₹26 crore for the project, but due to some technical reason the initial works did not progress. However, the tendering work for the project is expected to be completed by October and the foundation stone will be laid by Decemeber, he added.