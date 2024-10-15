ADVERTISEMENT

KIIFB, KSSPL off-budget borrowings a drain on State exchequer, says CAG

Published - October 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In the latest audit report on State finances tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, the CAG observed that off-budget borrowings made through the two entities have led to an additional burden on the finances of the State in 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has yet again drawn flak from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the issue of ‘off-budget’ borrowings.

In the latest audit report on State finances tabled in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the CAG observed that off-budget borrowings made through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the Kerala Social Security pension Ltd (KSSPL) have led to an additional burden on the State exchequer in 2022-23.

This, the CAG noted, has had an impact on the liability-Gross State Domestic product (GSDP) ratio as well. The ratio for the State stands at 35.42% during 2022-23. “But if the liabilities on account of off-budget borrowings are taken into account, the actual outstanding liability-GSDP ratio stands at 38.23%, which is way above the fiscal target of 34.50%,” it said.

As on March 31, 2023, KIIFB and KSSPL together have an outstanding liability of ₹29,475.97 crore. “The State government had not made any disclosure on the off-budget borrowings through KIIFB (₹17,742.68 crore) and KSSPL (₹11,733.29 crore) in the State budget, which led to an understatement of Government liabilities by ₹29,475.97 crore. In 2022-23 alone, the State government resorted to off-budget borrowing of ₹8,058.91 crore through the two entities, the report noted.

The CAG also reiterated its stand that the loan taken by KIIFB are the direct liabilities of the State government.

Balagopal’s reply

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, whose observations on the matter was tabled in the House in a separate note, said that the CAG report only repeats observations that were earlier rejected by the Public Accounts Committee and the State Assembly.

KIIFB borrowings are made on the basis of government guarantees and are therefore not direct liabilities of the State, but only contingent liabilities, Mr. Balagopal said. In the case of KSSPL, the borrowings are meant only for managing the liquidity of the State and for ensuring welfare pensions to over 60 lakh beneficiaries.

“Most of these amounts are repaid during the course of the year,” Mr. Balagopal’s note said.

