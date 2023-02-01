ADVERTISEMENT

KIIFB inks pact with IGBC for Green Building certification

February 01, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has joined hands with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to promote and implement green building concepts and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certification.

Under the initiative aimed at sustainable development of building infrastructure, KIIFB would identify construction projects funded by it and advise the builders to obtain IGBC rating. The IGBC would in turn offer hand-holding support to KIIFB for obtaining IGBC certification for their projects and capacity building through training programmes. Both KIIFB and the IGBC would work collaboratively to maximize awareness and outreach on green initiatives.

V. Suresh, Chairman – Policy Advocacy & Government Relations, IGBC, and B. R. Ajit, Chairman – Green Interiors, IGBC, signed the memorandum of understanding with K. M. Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, KIIFB, here on Wednesday.

As many as 173 projects in Kerala accounting for 35 million sqft, have adopted IGBC ratings.

