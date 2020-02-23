KIIFB has become growth engine of State, says Isaac

Alappuzha

23 February 2020 23:08 IST

‘₹50,000-cr. projects have come up through KIIFB funds’

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has become a growth engine of the State, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Ambalappuzha-Podiyadi road, the first phase of the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway development project, constructed with funding from KIIFB at Amabalappuzha on Sunday.

“Development projects worth ₹50,000 crore including roads, hospitals, and schools have been constructed in the State utilising KIIFB funds,” Dr. Isaac said.

Free internet

The Minister said that free internet facility would be made available in all houses in the State before the end of 2020.

The road project was inaugurated by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State had constructed/ reconstructed 3,000 roads, 514 bridges, and 4,000 government buildings in the last four years.

72 bridges

Mr. Sudhakaran said that 72 bridges in Alappuzha district including 20 in Kuttanad were under construction phase.

A.M. Ariff, MP, U. Prathibha, MLA, District panchayat president G. Venugopal, District panchayat vice president Mani Viswanath and others also spoke.