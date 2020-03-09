KIIFB funds to renovate Alappuzha boat terminal

Alappuzha

09 March 2020 23:57 IST

The Alappuzha boat terminal, which will be renovated with funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), will change the face of the town, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was speaking at a discussion organised in connection with ‘Kerala Nirmithi’, an infrastructure expo being organised under the aegis of the KIIFB at EMS Stadium here on Monday. “The boat terminal will be reconstructed with modern facilities. The new terminal will give impetus to the tourism sector,” Dr. Isaac said.

The boat terminal is one of the major components of the multi-crore Alappuzha mobility hub project.

The other components include the development of the KSRTC bus terminal along with construction of a multi-level car parking and commercial space, repairing facilities for the Irrigation department and State Water Transport Department (SWTD), a bridge over Vada canal, and so on.

The Minister said the State government was ensuring the development of the eastern parts of the district including Kuttanad by constructing new bridges, buildings, and roads through KIIFB.

The old and historically important buildings in the western side of the district would be conserved under the heritage project, he said.

The discussions were also held on the ongoing Alappuzha canal rejuvenation, reconstruction of Power House bridge, and Kommady bridge among other projects.