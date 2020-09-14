KIIFB funds for taluk hospitals, says Minister

KOLLAM

14 September 2020 08:18 IST

Foundation stone laid for new building of Karunagappally taluk hospital

The district has achieved incredible progress in the health sector, said Health Minister K.K. Shailaja after laying the foundation stone for the new building of Karunagappally taluk hospital through videoconferencing.

Pointing out that Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funding was made available to all taluk hospitals, she added that ₹250 crore was allocated for Kollam Government Medical College Hospital alone. “We could upgrade all the public health centres in Kerala to the best such facilities in India,” she said. The current outpatient block would be converted into a trauma-care unit. A modern operation theatre with all latest facilitates would be built as part of the project in the new building.

