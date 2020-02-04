Kerala

KIIFB fund to protect farmlands: Minister

Raju says ‘jana jagrata samitis’ should take appropriate steps

Forest Minister K.Raju has said that ‘jana jagrata samitis’, comprising people’s representatives, forest officials, and representatives of political parties, should hold meetings and take appropriate steps to check wild animal menace in human habitations along forest fringes. Mr. Raju was inaugurating an agriculture seminar held as part of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) State meet at Ranni on Monday.

The Minister said the government would provide ₹100 crore through KIIFB for fencing farmlands on forest fringes.

Title deeds

He said the government had taken steps to distribute title deeds for all settler farmers occupying government land prior to 1977.

Mr. Raju said the tribespeople in the forests would be rehabilitated under the Rebuild Kerala programme.

The Minister said development programmes should be planned in such a way that it would in no way disturb nature and environment.

A.P.Jayan, Communist Party of India district secretary; M.V.Vidyadharan, AITUC State treasurer; and Manoj Charalel, and P.R.Prasad, CPI leaders, spoke. Jiji George, AIKS district secretary, was the moderator.

