KIIFB CEO’s salary, allowances hiked five times in six years

Hike of ₹27,500 each in 2019, 2020 and by ₹19,250 each in 2022, 2023, and 2024

Published - October 23, 2024 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Abraham, CEO, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), has received a hike in salary and allowances five times in the last six years, taking his present salary to ₹3.87 lakh, according to State Assembly documents.

According to a written reply given by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the just-concluded session of the Assembly, the KIIFB CEO has received ₹2,66,19,704 crore as salary since January 2018.

The CEO’s salary and allowances were hiked five times; by ₹27,500 each in 2019 and 2020 and by ₹19,250 each in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In addition to his job as CEO of KIIFB, Mr. Abraham, a former Chief Secretary of Kerala, is also holding the posts of Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Executive Vice-Chairperson, Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

He does not receive any remuneration for these two positions, according to the reply given by the Minister to a question by Congress MLA K. Babu.

In addition to Mr. Abraham, three retired IAS officers were reappointed to KIIFB. They hold the posts of Additional CEO with a salary of ₹1,88,502, Special secretary (₹1,10,906) and Senior General Manager (₹1,11,647).

Published - October 23, 2024 08:58 pm IST

