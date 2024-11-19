KIIFB board meeting clears 32 more projects worth ₹743.37 crore in Kerala

The 51st board meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) held here on Monday (November 18) cleared 32 projects worth ₹743.37 crore. With this, the total number of projects approved by KIIFB to date now stands at 1,147, worth a total ₹87,378.33 crore.

In addition to these, the 51st board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave in-principle nod to a clutch of projects/works including the land acquisition scheme for the Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur Industrial and Economic Growth Triangle and establishing centres of excellence in microbiome, nutraceuticals, climate studies, an IT Park at Kottarakkara and a School of Mathematics.

The 32 projects cleared by the KIIFB board also includes projects approved by the KIIFB executive meeting held on November 6. This list includes 11 projects worth ₹335.28 crore under the Public Works department (PWD), three projects (₹23.35 crore) under the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation department, three projects worth ₹ 20.51 crore under the Water Resources department, and projects under the Local Self-Government department (₹9.95 crore), IT department (₹212.87 crore), Tourism department (₹29.75 crore), Industries department (₹8.91 crore) and a ₹39.38 crore allocation for purchasing equipment for nine hospitals.

Major projects/works envisaged under these approvals include the construction of Digital Science Park at Technopark Phase VI in Thiruvananthapuram (₹212.87 crore); establishment of Carbon Neutral Coffee Park at Wayanad (₹8.91 crore), a ₹67.97 crore project for mitigating human-wildlife conflict through community participation, and the construction of four modern gas crematoriums in three districts (₹9.95 crore).

In addition to these, the KIIFB meetings also cleared a ₹8.41 crore work aimed at dredging and desilting the Chilavannur Canal in Kochi.

KIIFB has so far spent ₹31,379.08 crore on projects that were accorded approval. Projects worth a total ₹18,423.5 crore have been completed, a statement said.

