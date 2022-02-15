KIIFB approves ₹2,134.5 crore for tunnel project
Alternative to busy Thamarassery Ghat pass
Kozhikode
A meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Tuesday approved a financial allotment of ₹2,134.5 crore for the tunnel road project, an alternative to the busy Thamarassery Ghat Pass that will connect Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
In an official communication, Thiruvambadi MLA Linto Joseph said the State Government had given the administrative sanction for ₹658 crore for the proposed road on Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route.
Later, based on the Detailed Project Report prepared by the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, the cost was estimated at ₹2,134 crore. Construction could be started after getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and administrative sanction from the government, Mr. Joseph said.
