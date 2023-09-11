KIIFB approval for 13 more projects

September 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 46th board meeting of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has cleared 13 more projects worth ₹343.71 crore.

The projects were approved at the KIIFB executive committee meeting and the 46th general board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier this month.

With 13 more projects added to the list of infrastructure projects approved for funding under the KIIFB, the total number of projects approved by it has risen to 1,073, worth ₹82,293.93 crore in total. Nine of the projects – worth ₹218.80 crore – are under the Public Works department.

The list also includes a ₹24.98-crore project for beautification and walkway construction of the Arivalam-Thottilpalam stretch of the West Coast Canal at Varkala, a ₹14.15-crore project for installing a centralised video surveillance system at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and a ₹73.07-crore tourism project for the development of the Muzhuppilangad and Dharmadam beaches.

