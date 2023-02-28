ADVERTISEMENT

KIIFB allocations will bolster higher education: Bindu

February 28, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said the allocation of ₹611.75 crore by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for various initiatives, including translational research centres and international hostels, will provide great impetus for the advancement of higher education in the State.

An allocation of ₹232.05 crore has been made for the Pinarayi Education Hub in Kannur. The Thiruvananthapuram Engineering Science and Technology Research Park (TrEST) will receive ₹203.92 crore to acquire 50 acres of land in Vilappilsala. An amount of ₹48.72 crore has been earmarked to obtain high-end equipment to elevate Kerala University into a centre of excellence.

The Karyavattom campus of Kerala University and the Thrikkakara campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will receive allocations of ₹28.21 crore and ₹30 crore respectively for constructing international hostels and women’s hostels.

