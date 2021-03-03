KIIFB a cover for corruption: BJP

Surendran says State govt. has violated all laws

With the Enforcement Directorate(ED) booking a case against the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the people have come to understand why the State government and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac raised strong objections against the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Surendran said the case against KIIFB was an example of how the Left Democratic Front government had violated all the laws and norms in place to facilitate corruption.

BJP stand

The BJP, from the outset, had said that the practice of borrowing from abroad at high interest rates at a time when loans at lower rates were available domestically amounted to corruption.

“Dr. Isaac wanted all government projects to be carried out illegally to facilitate corruption and this was precisely why he staunchly opposed the CAG report. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Dr. Isaac have played a key role in this mammoth scam in the name of the KIIFB,” Mr. Surendran said.

Trawler scam

Regarding the deep sea trawler scam, Mr. Surendran accused Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma and the CM of playing hide-and-seek. “This government is just washing its hands off whenever a new case of corruption comes out. This was seen during the gold smuggling and Sprinkler scam as well,” he noted.

Mr. Surendran also lashed out at the United Femocratic Front and asked the Congress-led coalition to explain why the Indian Union Muslim League protested against the 10% reservation for the economically backward sections among the forward communities.