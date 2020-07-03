KIF ventilator models await govt. clearance

The Kanjikode Industrial Forum (KIF) is awaiting the State government’s clearance for the five ventilator models it has developed as part of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSM) initiative.

KIF president K.P. Khalid and general secretary Kiran Kumar R. said here on Wednesday that the forum was prepared to manufacture the ventilators on commercial basis once the government gave its go-ahead. “We have formed a cluster of 15 engineering units for ventilator manufacturing,” they added.

KIF has also signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology - Palakkad on the latter’s ventilator project. KIF leaders said they would lend support to the IIT project and would take up commercial production of the IIT ventilator if needed. The project is in its final phase, they added.

Mr. Khalid said KIF had initiated the manufacture of protective face shields following dearth of protective equipment imported from China.