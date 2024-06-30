ADVERTISEMENT

KIED training programme  

Published - June 30, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a women entrepreneurship development programme from July 2 to 12.

The training will cover topics including business ideas, branding and promotion, government schemes, business loans from banks, HR management, company registration and industrial visits.

Applications can be submitted through http://kied.info/training-calendar. Fee is ₹3,540 and ₹1,500 without accommodation. For SC/ST category it will be ₹2,000 and ₹1,000. For more details contact 0484 2532890/ 2550322/9188922800.

