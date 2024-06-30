GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIED training programme  

Published - June 30, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a women entrepreneurship development programme from July 2 to 12.

The training will cover topics including business ideas, branding and promotion, government schemes, business loans from banks, HR management, company registration and industrial visits.

Applications can be submitted through http://kied.info/training-calendar. Fee is ₹3,540 and ₹1,500 without accommodation. For SC/ST category it will be ₹2,000 and ₹1,000. For more details contact 0484 2532890/ 2550322/9188922800.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.