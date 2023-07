July 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a one-day training programme on entrepreneur models in fisheries and value-added products. The training will be held at Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) in Ernakulam on July 26 from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Interested persons can apply online through ww.kied.info before July 20. A total of 50 persons can attend the programme. For more details, call 0484-2550322 or 2532890.

