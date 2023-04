April 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a seven-day business establishment programme. The training will be held on the KIED campus from May 9 to 17. Entrepreneurs who have less than five years of experience can participate. The fee inclusive of course fee, certification, food, accommodation, and GST is ₹4,130. Interested persons can apply online by visiting ww.kied.info before May 1. For more details, contact 0484 2532890, 2550322, 9605542061.