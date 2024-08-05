Kids contribute their piggy bank savings to CMDRF

On Monday, District Collector John V. Samuel welcomed some very special young visitors whose gestures warmed everyone’s heart.

Ikshit Vishnu, Ishan Vishnu, and Srilakshmi Jyotilal visited the District Collectorate to contribute their piggy bank savings to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMDRF) to aid the disaster-struck people of Wayanad.

Ikshit, a second standard student, and his brother Ishan, who is in UKG at Kottayam Channanikad Srinarayana Public School, came from Paruthumapara with their mother, Surabhi. Together, they presented their savings of ₹1,798.

According to Surabhi , the duo had been inspired by social media reels of others donating to the relief fund for Wayanad’s reconstruction and were determined to add their savings to the cause.

Srilakshmi, a sixth-grade student at SKM Higher Secondary School in Kumarakom, contributed ₹2,698. She came to meet the Collector with her father Jyothilal, an employee of the Education Department, her mother Geethu, and her younger sister Mithila.

The Collector, along with Additional District Magistrate Beena P. Anand, gratefully received these contributions and provided receipts.

These acts of kindness are part of a larger wave of support pouring into Kottayam for the people of Wayanad with an array of organizations, institutions, and individuals contributing their shares. Among the contributions received on Monday also included ₹50,000 by the Njeezur Oruma Charitable and Agricultural Society and another by Vijayakumar, a retired Public Works Department employee from Kilirur, who donated his entire month’s pension to the cause.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Kottayam district panchayat on Monday decided to donate ₹1 crore from the district panchayat’s own fund to the CMDRF.

Jose K. Mani, MP, has already contributed a month’s salary to the CMDRF while the five KC(M) legislators too are slated to follow suit. Mr.Mani, in his capacity as chairman of the KC(M), has also directed the various party committees and its feeder organisations to make their contributions towards reconstruction of Wayanad.