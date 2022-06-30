KIAL sees surge in passenger traffic

Airport handled over one lakh passengers in May

Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) handled over 1 lakh passengers in May, thanks to the huge increase in international passenger traffic.

The last time it crossed the 1-lakh figure was during pre-COVID period in 2019-20. According to the Airports Authority of India, KIAL handled 1,00397 passengers in May. The airport handled only 27,134 passengers during the same period last year.

KIAL Chief Operating Officer Subhash Murikenchery said the increase in passenger traffic was triggered by a rise in the number of international passengers. Mr. Murikenchery added that the domestic passenger traffic was also increasing.

He said that 61,485 international passengers used the facility in 2019, and the number has increased to 64,816 this year.

With the launch of 10 additional services in June, the number of international passengers is expected to cross 68,000, he added.