Khushbu expresses solidarity with women survivors in Malayalam film industry

Updated - August 28, 2024 11:42 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 11:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Khushbu Sundar makes an impassioned entreaty on X seeking support for survivors of sexual abuse 

The Hindu Bureau

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar | Photo Credit: V. SREENIVASA MURTHY

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar has complimented the women who brought to light instances of sexual exploitation, gender discrimination and misogyny in the Malayalam film industry, braving heavy personal and professional odds.

On Wednesday (August 28, 2024), Ms. Khushbu made an impassioned entreaty on X (formerly Twitter) seeking support for survivors of sexual abuse. 

“Abuse, asking for sexual favours, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it’s marginally women who bear the brunt”, she wrote. 

Ms. Khusbhu’s outreach came against the backdrop of several women artistes in the Malayalam film industry, including aspirants, narrating their sexual exploitation at the hands of industry kingpins on conventional and social media. 

The startling “disclosures” caused a public outcry, prompting the government to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) comprising women IPS officers to register cases and probe the complaints. 

Ms. Khushbu urged more survivors to speak up, stating that their candidness would aid investigation and help “healing” personal trauma. 

She noted that the wounds inflicted by sexual violence “cut deep, not only in the flesh, but in the very soul”. 

So far, law enforcers have registered 17 cases, including against veteran actor Siddique and former Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairperson and director Ranjith. 

“To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support. Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice. Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are today — your mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends”, Ms. Khushbu wrote. 

‘A wake-up call’

The actor noted that many women who have sought justice lacked familial support and had come from small towns aspiring for a filmy career only to find “their dreams nipped and crushed in the bud”. 

She said the latest developments should be a “wake-up call”. Ms. Khusbu urged wronged women to “come out and speak,” overcoming the fear of being shamed and blamed.

