KHTC looking to resume boating in Anayirankal dam

The Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC), under the Kerala State Electricity Board, is looking to resume boating in the Anayirankal dam, near Munnar.

In a recent affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court, KHTC director Narendra Nath Veluri has outlined plans to make the Anayirankal boating facility more eco-friendly. The KHTC is prepared to introduce solar-powered boats in the dam, limit the number of visitors, and switch to electric engines for their pontoon boats within a year. The affidavit highlighted the success of a pilot electric engine, which operates without noise or water pollution, at the Sun Moon Valley boating centre in Munnar.

Solar-electric boat

As part of it, the KHTC has introduced a 30-seat solar-electric boat, further demonstrating its commitment to environmentally responsible tourism. The affidavit also stated that the KHTC would consider increasing entry fees to manage crowd levels and reducing the number of trips. Additionally, the KHTC plans to implement an online ticketing system, capping the number of visitors at 800 a day, spread across eight one-hour slots from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., representing a 20% reduction from the previous visitor numbers.

The affidavit noted that the Anayirankal boating centre is situated on a wide area of 6.39 acre at a great distance from the Munnar town. As per records, the number of visitors during 2022-23 was 1,07,325, translating to an average 294 tourists a day. “On holidays and weekends, the number of visitors could reach a maximum of 1,010 a day. On other days, the numbers will be around 350. As only a small number of tourists visit such a vast area, it does not get crowded. However, steps will be taken to restrict the number of visitors,” said the affidavit.

To boost economy

Furthermore, the KHTC emphasised the need for resuming boating to boost the local economy, and providing direct and indirect income to residents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara villages. The centre has already invested ₹2 crore in the Anayirankal tourism site, but due to the suspension of boating following a July 2023 directive from the High Court, these investments remain underutilised. The suspension was based on concerns raised by an expert panel over potential disturbance to wild elephants.

Mr. Veluri expressed optimism about resuming operations and said: “we hope the court will consider our efforts and grant approval in the next hearing.”

Sources noted that compared to the Mattuppetty dam, Anayirankal was witnessing relatively less tourism activity.