KHS online challenges for teenagers

In order to energise teenagers during COVID-19 times, the Kerala Health Services (KHS) has launched a campaign, ‘Ente Sweet Challenge’, here on Friday.

The objective of this is to target them through online challenges to draw their attention to trending activities online and thus engage them in productive, fruitful and safe activities.

It was launched by Health Minister K.K.Shylaja. Popular playback singer Vidhu Prathap and his artist wife Deepthi Vidhu Prathap will be spearheading the campaign.

Teenagers can post their entries with the hash tag ‘Ente Sweet Challenge’, and it would be managed by the Prathaps.

Launching the campaign, Ms. Shylaja urged parents and adolescents to participate in the campaign as this is aimed at beating the stress during these challenging times.