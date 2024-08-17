KHRA has provided free food to 1.6 lakh people in landslide-hit Chooralmala since July 30

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has set a commendable example by providing free food to the Central and State forces, officials, and volunteers involved in rescue and relief operations at landslide-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad.

Since July 30, the organisation has provided three meals a day to as many as 1,62,543 people in the disaster-affected areas of Punchirimattom, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala.

Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghasree praised the timely assistance provided by the KHRA and presented a memento and citation to the team.

According to KHRA State president G. Jayapal, the association members have been working tirelessly to provide food to officials and volunteers in the affected areas, with an average of 3,000 to 6,000 food kits prepared and distributed daily.

The food distribution was held under the supervision of the District Collector and the Food Safety department, with a community kitchen set up at the Polytechnic College at Meppadi.

Team leader Aneesh B. Nair expressed gratitude to the district administration for its support and guidance throughout the operation and thanked the team of chefs and volunteers for their tireless efforts.

Mr. Nair said the KHRA would continue to work tirelessly to provide relief to the affected people and support the district administration in its efforts to restore normalcy in the area. The expenses for the purpose were met by the State committee of the KHRA.

