Khasak’s Arabikkulam gets a fresh lease of life

The Arabikkulam of Thasrak, the pond made famous by legendary Malayalam novelist O.V. Vijayan in his Khasakkinte Ithihasam, has got a fresh lease of life when the O.V. Vijayan Smaraka Samiti came forward to renovate it.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Vijayan fans visiting Thasrak, hardly 10 km away from Palakkad town, the renovated Arabikkulam by the side of a mosque will now bring a whole load of memories from his magnum opus.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, inaugurated the renovated pond. “The village Khasak and its Arabikkulam are symbolic of a period of innocence and its people. It has more relevance today especially when some sections are trying hard to spread falsehoods and falsify history,” said Mr. Prabhakaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

When ₹30 lakh was spent from the MLA fund, the District Panchayat offered ₹20 lakh for the pond renovation. “It is not a mere pond renovation. It is much more. It has brought a wider literary canvas to life,” said O.V. Vijayan Smaraka Samiti secretary T.R. Ajayan.

Tourist attraction

The renovation has rescued the pond from further deterioration. Though 18 feet deep, the pond was in bad shape with a lot of debris having been dumped into it over the last several decades. Apart from cleaning the rectangular pond, sidewalls were constructed and a turfed promenade built by its side, where the visitors can spend time.

“Sitting by this pond, it brings back memories of Vijayan’s characters taking a dip in the Arabikkulam,” said Mr. Ajayan. “We are building a writer’s village in Thasrak, with eight cottages, five tree huts and a dormitory for 40 people. The work is on,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samiti vice-chairman Asha Menon presided over the function. District Panchayat president K. Binumol and District Collector S. Chithra were special guests.

“It is a matter of rarity that a region is being known and commemorated on the basis of a literary work. The changes that Thasrak is witnessing now will be a huge surprise for the coming generations,” said Ms. Binumol.

Dr. Chithra said that the ethos and language of Khasak were the pride of the literary world. “The O.V. Vijayan memorial at Thasrak is a big attraction not only for those who love literature, but also for tourists reaching Palakkad,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant engineer Smita M.R. presented a report. District panchayat vice-president C.K. Chamunni, district panchayat member M. Padmini, Kodumbu panchayat president R. Dhanaraj, Kodumbu panchayat member Anita K. Spoke.

Ms. Smita, and contractor Satheesh N were felicitated at the function. Mr. Ajayan welcomed the gathering. Samiti treasurer C.P. Pramod proposed a vote of thanks.

The State government has allotted ₹5 crore for the Vijayan Memorial as part of the Malabar Literary Circuit connecting Beypore with Thasrak. An exhibition hall, a library and a reference and research centre are being planned as part of it at Thasrak. The road to Thasrak too is being widened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.