Khasakkinte Ithihasam soars further in its 50th year

A great novel that proved to be a milestone in the progress of Malayalam literature is celebrating its golden jubilee.

Khasakkinte Ithihasam, the legendary work of O.V. Vijayan written against the backdrop of a beautiful village named Thasrak, near here, appears set to soar further in its 50th year.

The O.V. Vijayan Memorial Committee, through its assiduous work over the last three years, has rehabilitated the great Malayalam writer at Thasrak, the village that gave life to Khasakkinte Ithihasam.

Nearly 250 people from across the State are visiting the village every day not only to pay homage to their beloved writer, but also to feel and experience the story that brought a remarkable shift to Malayalam literature.

The pastoral characters that Vijayan introduced through his Khasak are still alive at Thasrak. A project to set up a village for writers and to renovate the famous Arabikkulam are in the pipeline as the Department of Cultural Affairs has shown great interest in the contributions that Vijayan made through his magnum opus.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations at Thasrak on Saturday, Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan said that O.V. Vijayan was a man of great intuition. “He had an intuition about the dangers the country was plunging into before the Emergency. So he wrote his famous book Dharmapuranam, and published it after the Emergency.”

Mr. Balan, along with Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty, inaugurated a new complex at the O.V. Vijayan Memorial. They also inaugurated a cafeteria, a souvenir shop, a library and an art gallery.

Poet M.P. Pavitra offered a painting of chuttan mayil (peacock), a character she drew from Khasakkinte Ithihasam, to the Minister. “The peacock is one of the characters that easily come to our mind,” said Ms. Pavitra.

The celebrations also marked the distribution of the maiden O.V. Vijayan Literary Awards instituted by the Memorial Committee. Mr. Balan gave away the awards to writers V.J. James (for best Malayalam novel), Aymanam John (for best collection of stories) and R. Pragilnath (for best young story teller).