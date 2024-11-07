Kharge slams Modi for broken promises, calls him ‘bogus man’

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for failing the people of Wayanad in its promises. “In the wake of the disaster, Modi came to Wayanad and offered all help, but gave only a meagre sum of ₹291 crore when Kerala government asked for ₹2,000 crore. That’s why I always say Modi is a bogus man. He is a liar,” said the Congress president while addressing an election rally of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Nilambur on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Kharge said Mr. Modi had a history of making false promises. For instance, his pledge to create two crore jobs remains unfulfilled, he said. Similarly, his promise to deposit ₹15 lakh into every Indian’s bank account has not materialized. Even his vow to double farmers’ incomes has fallen short, the Congress leader said.

Mr. Kharge also pointed out the stark wealth disparity under Mr. Modi’s governance, where the top five per cent of the population owns 60% of India’s wealth, while the bottom 50 % holds a mere three per cent. This, he said, proves that the Modi government prioritises the interests of crony capitalists over those of the common people.

The Congress president said that the country needed leaders who stand with the people no matter what the circumstance. “India needs a leader that stands with you both in your good and bad times. Rahul and Priyanka are the kind of leaders who will stand with you,” he said.

Addressing a corner meeting at Pothukal earlier, Ms. Vadra said that Mr. Modi and his colleagues had spent lots of resources to ruin her brother Rahul Gandhi’s reputation. “Throughout the history of mankind, those who stood for truth were attacked by the forces of destruction. He (Rahul) stood for love and unity of the country. He was attacked. I don’t thing there is any other leader in the world today who was attacked in such a vicious and negative campaign as my brother was. But you have stood by my brother through his most difficult times,” she said, evoking loud cheers from the crowds.

Ms. Vadra accused the BJP of prioritizing division and hatred over people’s welfare and development. She said the BJP politics centred around spreading anger, mistrust, and fear, which ultimately harms the country and hinders progress. The party’s leaders allegedly benefit from this divisive approach, becoming unaccountable to the people and maintaining power, she said.

“What we need today is nothing more than a politics that focuses on you, on your problems, on how to resolve them, and how to support you and move forward,” she said.

