Khan should not hold office of Governor as RSS man: E.P. Jayarajan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan on Monday came down on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, saying that he was not fit to hold the office as an RSS man.

Stating that the press meet called by the Governor had nothing new, Mr. Jayarajan said, “He [Khan] is speaking emotionally. What happened to him today is a mental breakdown. I could not see a mature administrator in him.”

The CPI(M) leader said the Governor had reached the point where he could say anything he pleases.